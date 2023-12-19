WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $90.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

