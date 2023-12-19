Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.37.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
