Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 78.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xunlei by 195.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

