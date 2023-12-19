Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

MKSI stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.