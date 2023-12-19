Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Richard Williams Sells 11,977 Shares of Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,296.05).

LON:ZEG opened at GBX 170 ($2.15) on Tuesday. Zegona Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.40 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.45.

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

