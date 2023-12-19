ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

