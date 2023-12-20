1,510 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.