230 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTS opened at $197.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

