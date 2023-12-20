292 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

