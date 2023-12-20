3,392 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

