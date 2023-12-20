3,918 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

