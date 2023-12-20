3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.10.

NYSE MMM opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

