526 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

