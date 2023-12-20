679 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $462.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.