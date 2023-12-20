679 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $462.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.