805 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $415.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.4007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

