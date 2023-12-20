Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 112.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.