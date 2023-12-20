ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

