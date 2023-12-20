Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on A. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

