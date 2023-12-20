Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.29.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

