Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,105.90

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,105.90 ($13.99) and last traded at GBX 1,102.24 ($13.94), with a volume of 26479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.84).

Alliance Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,043.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,031.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.