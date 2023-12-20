Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

