Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 71,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

