Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

