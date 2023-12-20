Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE AYX opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 477,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,795 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

