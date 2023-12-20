Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.63

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.63 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 31.01 ($0.39). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 32.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 88,065 shares changing hands.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.63. The stock has a market cap of £23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,240.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 50,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total value of £20,000 ($25,294.04). 49.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Read More

