Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MO. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.53.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.