Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

