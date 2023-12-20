Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

