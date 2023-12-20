Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

