Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.