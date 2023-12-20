American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

