American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Argus raised American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 107,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.