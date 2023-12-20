American National Bank Has $2.41 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

