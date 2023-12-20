American National Bank Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 71,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

