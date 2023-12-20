Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $326.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $286.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.
Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
