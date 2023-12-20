Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $326.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $286.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.98. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

