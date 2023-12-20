Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $796,242 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

