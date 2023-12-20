Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,452,710 shares traded.

Aminex Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.07.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

