ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.18. ANA shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.

ANA Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

