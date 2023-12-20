Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.86.

Shares of AND opened at C$39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.42. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The stock has a market cap of C$788.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total transaction of C$276,042.78. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total transaction of C$276,042.78. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,074,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

