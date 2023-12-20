Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Andrew Peller Stock Up 3.5 %

ADW.A opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.17. Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$3.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.