Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Andrew Peller Stock Up 3.5 %
ADW.A opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.17. Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$3.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.70.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
