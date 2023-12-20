Apella Capital LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
