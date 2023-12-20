Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

