Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

