Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

