Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Arcellx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcellx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

