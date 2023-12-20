Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.80

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.29). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 68,300 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.80.
About Artilium
Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.
