Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

