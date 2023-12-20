Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

