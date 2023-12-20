Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

