AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.21.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.