BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.72. BAB shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.

BAB Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.07.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 13.01%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

BAB Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

